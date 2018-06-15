32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd Purchases 37,293 Shares of Vertex Resource Group Ltd (VTX) Stock

Vertex Resource Group Ltd (CVE:VTX) insider 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd bought 37,293 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,154.78.

32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex Resource Group alerts:

On Monday, March 26th, 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd bought 35,259 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,924.32.

CVE:VTX traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,080. Vertex Resource Group Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$1.15.

About Vertex Resource Group

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Industrial Services. The company offers environmental consulting; land and regulatory; emergency spill response; vacuum, hydro-vac, and pressure and steam truck; industrial chemical cleaning and high pressure water blasting; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information, mapping, and drone services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.