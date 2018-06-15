32,200 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Acquired by Sentry Investments Corp.

Sentry Investments Corp. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,805,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,411,000 after acquiring an additional 272,686 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 518,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,060 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 335,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $22.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $46,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 141,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,920,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 913,099 shares of company stock valued at $18,385,566 in the last three months. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMH opened at $21.04 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

American Homes 4 Rent declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

