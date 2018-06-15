AT Bancorp Buys Shares of 3,323 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AT Bancorp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.23. 11,517,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,013,136. The company has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $3,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,006,625.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $437,591.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,001 shares of company stock worth $13,226,824. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

