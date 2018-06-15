3,453 Shares in iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund (BMV:ITOT) Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund (BMV:ITOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITOT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund by 509.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund opened at $64.25 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund has a one year low of $960.00 and a one year high of $1,215.84.

