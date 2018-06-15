$36.40 Million in Sales Expected for First Defiance Financial (FDEF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) will announce sales of $36.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.00 million and the lowest is $35.80 million. First Defiance Financial reported sales of $34.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full-year sales of $146.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.10 million to $149.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $154.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $151.60 million to $156.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The savings and loans company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $36.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 25.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FDEF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.51. 23,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,605. The firm has a market cap of $630.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $63.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other First Defiance Financial news, Director Robert E. Beach sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $378,189.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Hileman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $30,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,643 shares of company stock worth $630,283 in the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

