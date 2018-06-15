Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Interface, Inc. (TILE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Interface as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interface traded up $0.10, hitting $23.75, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.96 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Interface’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

TILE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interface presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

