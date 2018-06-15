Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Stevens Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 79.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PMT. ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.

Shares of PMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,560. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $153,829.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $107,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,872 shares of company stock worth $312,080. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

