M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 3,896 Shopify Inc (SHOP)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 109.2% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr upgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.15 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.96.

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $168.44. The company had a trading volume of 841,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,632. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $83.16 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of -401.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

