39,035 Shares in WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Purchased by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOW. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 26,274,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,767 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 412,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 336,439 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,154,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after buying an additional 279,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 255,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 451,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 224,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

In other WideOpenWest news, Director Thomas Patrick Mcmillin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 13,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,022.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,518,397 shares of company stock worth $10,982,936 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WideOpenWest opened at $9.33 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.56 million and a PE ratio of 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. WideOpenWest Inc has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on WideOpenWest in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on WideOpenWest to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

