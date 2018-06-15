Insider Buying: 3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Buys 16 Shares of Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Kevin Dunn purchased 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.85) per share, for a total transaction of £154.40 ($205.57).

Kevin Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 4th, Kevin Dunn sold 28,906 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.73), for a total transaction of £276,341.36 ($367,915.54).

On Thursday, March 29th, Kevin Dunn purchased 17 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 866 ($11.53) per share, for a total transaction of £147.22 ($196.01).

3i Group traded up GBX 962.05 ($12.81), hitting GBX 971.80 ($12.94), on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 4,871,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,000. 3i Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 694 ($9.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 975 ($12.98).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 2.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.58) to GBX 1,130 ($15.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.78) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3i Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,040 ($13.85).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it prefers to make private equity investments in mature companies, growth capital, rescue/turnaround, middle markets, early venture, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins.

