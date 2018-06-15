$42.46 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will post $42.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.50 million and the highest is $43.03 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $38.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $177.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $181.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $202.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $179.10 million to $210.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,283 shares of company stock worth $1,057,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vocera Communications by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vocera Communications by 51.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter.

VCRA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. 12,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,338. The company has a market cap of $770.69 million, a P/E ratio of -87.37 and a beta of -0.18. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.