432,400 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Purchased by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 432,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,195,000. PointState Capital LP owned 0.19% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 501,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,987,000 after buying an additional 176,251 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,644,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.83, hitting $120.99, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 9,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $102.10 and a 1 year high of $149.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $930.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.50 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.37.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,763.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.