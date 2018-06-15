44,622 Shares in Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Purchased by GoodHaven Capital Management LLC

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Hess Midstream Partners accounts for 0.6% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hess Midstream Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 569,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 384,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,409 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 196,721 shares during the period. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 170,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,331 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners opened at $20.67 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.20 million. sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

