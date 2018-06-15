4,474 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Acquired by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 371,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,326,000 after acquiring an additional 40,603 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 564,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after buying an additional 63,685 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $465,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,409,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 338,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,272,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.84, for a total transaction of $538,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $3,526,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,682 shares of company stock valued at $39,008,358 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences traded up $0.71, reaching $152.27, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,085,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,622. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.07. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $100.20 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.69 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.