$457.85 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post $457.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $460.00 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $313.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $417.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.75.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $374,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,247,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,754,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,526 shares of company stock valued at $12,601,426. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,641,000 after buying an additional 218,101 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 60.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 564,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,525,000 after buying an additional 212,944 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 532,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,817,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,250,000 after buying an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $3.37 on Friday, hitting $216.25. 169,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $157.91 and a fifty-two week high of $226.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

