Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Ishares China Large-Cap Etf (FXI)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ishares China Large-Cap Etf (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ishares China Large-Cap Etf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ishares China Large-Cap Etf by 17.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ishares China Large-Cap Etf by 39.7% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 100,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Ishares China Large-Cap Etf in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,380,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ishares China Large-Cap Etf by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ishares China Large-Cap Etf in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000.

Get Ishares China Large-Cap Etf alerts:

Ishares China Large-Cap Etf traded down $0.54, reaching $46.53, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 196,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,202,320. Ishares China Large-Cap Etf has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Ishares China Large-Cap Etf Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares China Large-Cap Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares China Large-Cap Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.