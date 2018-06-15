Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VeriFone Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriFone Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriFone Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VeriFone Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in VeriFone Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

PAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriFone Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VeriFone Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.04 price objective on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of VeriFone Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriFone Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of PAY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,802. VeriFone Systems Inc has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

VeriFone Systems Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc provides payments and commerce solutions at the point of sale (POS) worldwide. It offers countertop solutions that accept payment options, including contactless, NFC, mobile wallets, and EMV; PIN pads that support credit and debit card, EBT, EMV, and other PIN-based transactions; and multilane consumer facing commerce devices.

