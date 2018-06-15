DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in ITT Inc (ITT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

ITT traded down $0.49, reaching $54.42, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,036. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $689.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

ITT declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Denise L. Ramos sold 105,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $5,553,258.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,954,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria L. Creamer sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $421,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,875 shares of company stock worth $6,607,262. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

