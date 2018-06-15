$56.88 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers Inc (BFS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to post $56.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.56 million and the lowest is $56.03 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $55.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $229.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.87 million to $233.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $236.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $231.49 million to $244.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFS. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price objective on Saul Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,303.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,722. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 58 properties which includes (a) 55 community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply