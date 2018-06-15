$56.88 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers Inc (BFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to post $56.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.56 million and the lowest is $56.03 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $55.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $229.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.87 million to $233.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $236.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $231.49 million to $244.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFS. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price objective on Saul Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,303.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,722. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 58 properties which includes (a) 55 community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

