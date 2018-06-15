58.com (WUBA) Announces Earnings Results

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.98 million. 58.com had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of 58.com traded down $0.66, hitting $80.54, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 1,568,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,194. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.97. 58.com has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 58.com from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 58.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

