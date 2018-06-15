$593.65 Million in Sales Expected for Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) to post $593.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.30 million and the lowest is $578.00 million. Primoris Services reported sales of $631.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Primoris Services stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

In related news, VP John M. Perisich sold 9,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $227,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 53,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,838,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,966,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,030 shares of company stock worth $8,775,797. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

