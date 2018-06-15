$6.87 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) will announce sales of $6.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.69 million. Applied Genetic Technologies reported sales of $8.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year sales of $31.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.82 million to $49.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $13.84 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of AGTC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.30. 97,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,781. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 million, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 111,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 246,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,154 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

