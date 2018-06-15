6 Meridian Buys New Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,726,000 after acquiring an additional 46,423 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 348,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,569,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC traded up $0.07, hitting $45.75, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 4,410,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. AFLAC had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.46.

In other news, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,165.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

