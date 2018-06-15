6 Meridian Takes $456,000 Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 977.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 367.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,315,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.93%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.39%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 721 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $50,203.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Argus reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $76.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

