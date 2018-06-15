6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 5,371 WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL)

6 Meridian bought a new position in WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in WGL by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,663,000 after purchasing an additional 259,300 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WGL by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 282,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,273,000 after buying an additional 232,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WGL by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,537,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,303,000 after buying an additional 116,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of WGL by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 335,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,773,000 after buying an additional 87,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of WGL during the first quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get WGL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th.

Shares of WGL traded up $0.07, reaching $88.52, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 577,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. WGL Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.68.

WGL (NYSE:WGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $886.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.00 million. WGL had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.70%. equities analysts predict that WGL Holdings Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. WGL’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

WGL Company Profile

WGL Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells and delivers natural gas; and provides energy-related products and services. The company operates through four segments: Regulated Utility, Retail Energy-Marketing, Commercial Energy Systems, and Midstream Energy Services. The Regulated Utility segment sells and delivers natural gas to retail customers; and owns full and partial interests in underground natural gas storage facilities, including pipeline delivery facilities located in and around Hampshire County, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for WGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.