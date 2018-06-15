6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 5,371 WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

6 Meridian bought a new position in WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in WGL by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,663,000 after purchasing an additional 259,300 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WGL by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 282,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,273,000 after buying an additional 232,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WGL by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,537,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,303,000 after buying an additional 116,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of WGL by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 335,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,773,000 after buying an additional 87,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of WGL during the first quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th.

Shares of WGL traded up $0.07, reaching $88.52, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 577,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. WGL Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.68.

WGL (NYSE:WGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $886.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.00 million. WGL had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.70%. equities analysts predict that WGL Holdings Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. WGL’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

WGL Company Profile

WGL Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells and delivers natural gas; and provides energy-related products and services. The company operates through four segments: Regulated Utility, Retail Energy-Marketing, Commercial Energy Systems, and Midstream Energy Services. The Regulated Utility segment sells and delivers natural gas to retail customers; and owns full and partial interests in underground natural gas storage facilities, including pipeline delivery facilities located in and around Hampshire County, West Virginia.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for WGL (NYSE:WGL)

Receive News & Ratings for WGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply