$60.12 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to post $60.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.70 million to $64.20 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $62.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $251.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.90 million to $260.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $261.72 million per share, with estimates ranging from $238.10 million to $290.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPLP. ValuEngine cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

CPLP opened at $3.03 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $399.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 824,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

