Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $3.97 Million Position in Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paccar by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,378,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,617 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paccar in the fourth quarter valued at $7,733,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paccar in the fourth quarter valued at $950,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paccar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,360,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Paccar by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 309,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. Paccar has a 52-week low of $60.36 and a 52-week high of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Paccar had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Paccar will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Paccar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Paccar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Paccar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paccar from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paccar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Paccar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paccar from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

In other Paccar news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $846,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total transaction of $644,571.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paccar Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

