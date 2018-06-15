TCW Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 60,861 Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,615,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Booking as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,448,282,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,158,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,539,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $426,165,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $358,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,222.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,175.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,240.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,172.07.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,094.11, for a total transaction of $617,762.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,123.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,630.56 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Booking had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

