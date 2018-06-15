Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 1,425.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldcorp traded down $0.35, hitting $13.97, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 14,817,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. Goldcorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Goldcorp had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GG. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Goldcorp from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Goldcorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

