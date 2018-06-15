$617.82 Million in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will post sales of $617.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $651.00 million. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $569.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Clarkson Capital raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

Shares of CLF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.49. 365,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,559,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Eric M. Rychel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,440.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 11,305 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $86,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,996.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 74.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.