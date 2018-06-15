6,192 Shares in Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Lam Research by 6.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,447,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,283,000 after purchasing an additional 144,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,365,000 after purchasing an additional 74,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,568,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,644,000 after purchasing an additional 219,479 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,214,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research opened at $181.17 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $139.24 and a twelve month high of $234.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.41. Lam Research had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. BidaskClub cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Vetr raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.51 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.66.

In related news, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 6,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,104 shares of company stock worth $16,755,246. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

