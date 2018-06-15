7,100 Shares in Worldpay Inc (WP) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Worldpay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,764,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Worldpay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Worldpay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worldpay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,693,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Worldpay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,429,000.

In other Worldpay news, EVP Matt Taylor sold 12,675 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $1,050,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $630,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,346 shares of company stock worth $15,686,428. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Worldpay stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. Worldpay Inc has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Worldpay had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Worldpay from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Worldpay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Worldpay from $82.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

