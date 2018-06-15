Sentry Investments Corp. Purchases New Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Sentry Investments Corp. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 181.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2,909.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

In other news, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 42,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $1,587,028.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,853.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 159,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $5,431,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,825.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,340,720. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

US Foods opened at $37.28 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $37.65.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

