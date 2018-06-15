$782.28 Million in Sales Expected for ArcBest (ARCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce sales of $782.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $788.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $775.50 million. ArcBest reported sales of $720.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.24 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.79%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 5,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $537,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $5,823,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

