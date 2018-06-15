$842.91 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will report sales of $842.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $850.00 million and the lowest is $833.76 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $780.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $731.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $108.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.81 per share, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,982.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

Dycom Industries traded up $0.87, hitting $96.33, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 7,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $73.95 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

