Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 891,619 KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 891,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,591,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.91% of KapStone Paper and Packaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,722,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,198,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,001,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,710 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,940,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130,220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 3.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 925,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

KapStone Paper and Packaging traded up $0.06, reaching $34.81, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 797,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.03.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $799.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

