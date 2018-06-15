89,420 Shares in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Acquired by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Federated Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FII traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,357. Federated Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.61 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. research analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price target on Federated Investors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Federated Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Federated Investors to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

