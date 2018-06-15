Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MCBC in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MCBC in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MCBC in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MCBC by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MCBC by 55.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MCBC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MCBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MCBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

MCBC opened at $30.68 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.70. MCBC Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. MCBC had a return on equity of 130.22% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that MCBC Holdings Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Oxley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $119,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry D. Mcnew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About MCBC

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Receive News & Ratings for MCBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.