9,108 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Valero Energy by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 103,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its position in Valero Energy by 1,241.0% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total value of $121,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.65.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

