$92.95 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce sales of $92.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $97.10 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $72.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $442.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.60 million to $459.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $559.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $546.10 million to $590.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp opened at $40.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 37,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,551,056.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $204,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.