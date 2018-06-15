$944.17 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Co. (SABR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to report sales of $944.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $949.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $940.40 million. Sabre posted sales of $900.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $988.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.68 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sabre from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 8,869,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $197,526,949.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sabre by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sabre by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 400,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,226,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 543,792 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Sabre opened at $23.78 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

