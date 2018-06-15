$970.55 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to post sales of $970.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $1.01 billion. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $880.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $27,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Sims sold 30,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $820,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 171,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 2.41. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

