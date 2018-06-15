A.S.V., Inc. (ASV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of A.S.V., Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $10.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given A.S.V. an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of A.S.V. in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut A.S.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A.S.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of A.S.V. traded down $0.02, hitting $6.53, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,600. A.S.V. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 million and a P/E ratio of 29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.10.

A.S.V. (NASDAQ:ASV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.26 million. A.S.V. had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.94%. equities analysts forecast that A.S.V. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of A.S.V. by 305.7% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65,554 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of A.S.V. during the first quarter valued at about $794,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A.S.V. by 49.9% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 520,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 173,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of A.S.V. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,211,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,147 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A.S.V.

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

