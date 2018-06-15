AAON, Inc. (AAON) VP Scott M. Asbjornson Sells 3,912 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Scott M. Asbjornson sold 3,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $129,604.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 858,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,439,023.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AAON stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,953. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.17). AAON had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $99.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price target on AAON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered AAON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.