Aareal Bank (ARL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €40.55 ($47.15).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €44.50 ($51.74) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of Aareal Bank opened at €36.68 ($42.65) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €33.35 ($38.78) and a 52 week high of €41.89 ($48.71).

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

