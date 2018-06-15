Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,182 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,201,384 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,289,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,731 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $97,503,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $97,236,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $66,450,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,656,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $219,101,000 after purchasing an additional 913,126 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jaime Contreras sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $50,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,880.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,999 shares of company stock valued at $359,901. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.35.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

