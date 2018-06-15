Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lowered by Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $47,713,000. Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 240,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 32,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories opened at $62.96 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.35.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Jaime Contreras sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $50,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,880.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $125,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,999 shares of company stock valued at $359,901 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

