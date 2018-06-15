Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st. The firm presently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ablynx NV is a biopharmaceutical company which engaged in the development of Nanobodies (R) proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments. The company also discovers and develops therapeutic for inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. Ablynx NV is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ablynx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS ABLYF remained flat at $$50.63 on Thursday. Ablynx has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 7.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Ablynx

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases.

