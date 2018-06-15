Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXAS. BidaskClub downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Abraxas Petroleum from $4.80 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Abraxas Petroleum opened at $2.48 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 12.11%. equities research analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 54,905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 262.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 60,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.