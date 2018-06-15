Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AXDX. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics opened at $22.98 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 26.44, a current ratio of 27.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,568.29% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $1,933,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $267,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.